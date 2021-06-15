Brad Pitt, Joey King and Sandra Bullock starrer Bullet Train to release on THIS date

Bullet Train, David Leitch's highly-anticipated, star-studded action thriller headlined by Brad Pitt, will be releasing next year.

Amongst the highly-awaited Hollywood flicks which the audience would love to see in theatres has to be David Leitch's ambitious star-studded directorial Bullet Train. Headlined by Brad Pitt, Bullet Train is jam-packed with celebrities like Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga (rumoured), Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Bad Bunny and Logan Lerman all aboard.

Karen Fukuhara, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada and Masi Oka will also be a part of Bullet Train, which finally has a release date set in motion. According to Deadline, the Sony produced action thriller, which will also show in IMAX, releases in the US on April 8, 2022. Bullet Train will clash with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor Joy's The Northman as well as an untitled Disney movie and an untitled Universal film.

For the unversed, Bullet Train is based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle and its script has been penned by Zak Olkewicz of Lights Out fame. Bullet Train's intriguing, edge of your seat storyline centers on five assassins, who find themselves inside a fast-moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They soon realise that their individual missions are in fact related to each other with two questions arising; Who will make it off the train alive? What awaits them at the terminal station?

