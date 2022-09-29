Brad Pitt keeps Emily Ratajkowski romance 'casual'; Fears Angelina Jolie will badmouth him to kids?

Things haven't dialled up to a 100, just yet, when it comes to Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski's blossoming romance! According to Page Six, their respective divorce drama with their exes - Angelina Jolie and Sebastian Bear-McClard - is the reason why. While it was reported how the 58-year-old Oscar winner was spotted a few times recently with the 31-year-old supermodel, they're not officially dating.

For now, Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are keeping their friendly relationship low-key, owing to both being in the midst of nasty public breakups with Angelina Jolie and Sebastian Bear-McClard. A source revealed, "Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has if he has a serious girlfriend." Hence, an insider informed that "Bratajkowski" is keeping things "very casual" for the moment: "Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce. He has enough of his own drama."