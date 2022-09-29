Brad Pitt keeps Emily Ratajkowski romance 'casual'; Fears Angelina Jolie will badmouth him to kids?
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly keeping their friendly relationship low-key because of their respective 'ongoing' messy divorces from Angelina Jolie and Sebastian Bear-McClard.
Things haven't dialled up to a 100, just yet, when it comes to Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski's blossoming romance! According to Page Six, their respective divorce drama with their exes - Angelina Jolie and Sebastian Bear-McClard - is the reason why. While it was reported how the 58-year-old Oscar winner was spotted a few times recently with the 31-year-old supermodel, they're not officially dating.
For now, Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are keeping their friendly relationship low-key, owing to both being in the midst of nasty public breakups with Angelina Jolie and Sebastian Bear-McClard. A source revealed, "Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has if he has a serious girlfriend." Hence, an insider informed that "Bratajkowski" is keeping things "very casual" for the moment: "Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce. He has enough of his own drama."
On one hand, even though Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt back in 2016, there are many a grave issues like the bitter custody battle for their children that is delaying the impending proceedings further. The two are even caught up in emotional lawsuits when it comes to the ownership of their estate and winery, Château Miraval, France.
On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard this month, after news broke in July that the ex-couple were separating after four years of marriage. The reported reason behind their split is cheating allegations against Bear-McClard, which he hasn't publicly addressed yet.
