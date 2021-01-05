Brad Pitt kicks off 2021 in Turks and Caicos with Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea; Goes snorkelling & flaunts ink

Brad Pitt began his year with a trip to Turks and Caicos. The actor was seen snorkelling with Red Hot Chili Peppers member Flea.

Brad Pitt is washing off 2020 in the waters of Turks and Caicos. The actor was spotted in the gorgeous location with his friend Flea, who is also the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Photos shared by People have revealed that the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star seated shirtless while he sports the snorkelling gear. The pictures put the actor's back tattoos on full display. At least seven inks were seen on The Ad Astra actor's bareback.

Just Jared observed that the actor's back featured a Sanskrit writing on his back. The actor was spotted on his sunny vacay weeks after Us Weekly reported that was ringing in Christmas with his daughter Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. The report stated that the actor could spend the night with the children on Christmas Eve. A source told the outlet that Pitt and Angelina Jolie were considering spending the holidays as a family this year. However, plans changed. "Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama. Sadly, their children are collateral damage," the source said.

While the former couple continues to fight their custody battle, Brad was briefly in the news after he was linked to Nicole Poturalski. The Hollywood actor was spotted in France last summer with the German model, leading to the rumours. A few weeks after the dating reports surfaced, it was reported that Brad and Nicole parted ways. On the work front, Brad won all the Best Supporting Awards during the awards season in 2020 for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's ex bodyguard recalls Brangelina's BIGGEST concern; Shares lessons learnt from them

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×