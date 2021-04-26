Brad Pitt leaves everyone in splits as he proclaims his love for Leonardo DiCaprio at Oscars 2021.

Before announcing the Oscar winner, Brad Pitt did a brief introduction of each nominee and subtly proclaimed his love for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Trust Brad Pitt to crack you up, irrespective of the place and time, and the actor will never ever leave you disappointed. He did just that at the 93rd Academy Awards when he took to the stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress. Before announcing the award, Brad did a brief introduction of each nominee which included Youn Yuh Jung for her role in Minari, Maria Bakalova for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father and Amanda Seyfried for Mank.

Brad Pitt began by saying, "My love of movies began at the local drive-in, watching Clint Eastwood and Godzilla. My nominees for best actor also fell in love with movies at a young age. Yuh-Jung Youn fell in love with the movies through the work of actresses like Maggie Smith and directors Robert Altman and Mike Leigh."

He further went on to introduce the rest of the nominees. And when it came to Mank's Amanda Seyfried, Brad proclaimed his love for BFF and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. "For Amanda Seyfried, it was the film version of Romeo and Juliet — the Leo version. Me too,” Pitt said leaving all the nominees for the night in splits.

Brad and Leo built a stronger bond when they came together to work on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for which Brad won an Oscar last year. While they were good friends, their friendship only grew closer and looks like its still going strong.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Minari star Youn Yuh Jung had a HILARIOUS reply when she was asked what Brad Pitt smells like

Share your comment ×