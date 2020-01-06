Brad Pitt leaves Jennifer Aniston chuckling during her Golden Globes 2020 speech
Pitt, 56, was in characteristic elements, accepting his award with tongue-in-cheek humour, which drew a chuckle from Aniston. In turn, that was a golden moment at the Globes for the paparazzi, of course!
"I wanted to bring my mom, but everyone I sit next to they say I'm dating," said Pitt, while collecting his award. Aniston couldn't control a chuckle at this, reports ndtv.com.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston twin in black as they take over the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet.
While cameras captured it, social media has gone viral with her reaction.
Quite wittily, one user tweeted to describe it as "the golden moment".
Pitt divorced Anistin in 2005 after five years of marriage to marry Angelina Jolie. He separated from Jolie in 2016.
