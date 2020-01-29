Brad Pitt leaves Twitter in splits after he sports a name tag at Oscar luncheon: We know who you are Brad

Brad Pitt recently joined Leonardo DiCaprio and other Oscars 2020 nominees for the Oscars Luncheon. Pictures from the event revealed the actor was sporting a name tag.

Brad Pitt sure knows how to crack his fans up. The actor has been tickling everyone's funny bone with his acceptance speeches this award season. But this time around, he has the internet laughing without even uttering a word. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star recently attended the Oscar luncheon with other Academy Award nominees. Brad made his way to the event looking dapper in an oversized grey suit. While Pinkvilla already reported about his outfit, the internet cannot wrap its head around a couple of pictures from inside the event.

From the photos inside the event, Brad was seen sporting a name tag as he mingled with the guests. The actor was seen talking to a few fellow guests at the event where his name tag is evident. The photos took no time to go viral. Fans began calling out Brad for the tag. "I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life We know who you are Brad Pitt!" a tweet read. "Brad Pitt's name tag at the Oscars luncheon deserves its own Oscar," another Twitter user tweeted.

Check out the pictures of Brad Pitt's tag and a few Twitter reactions.

Refreshing to see a celebrity such as Brad Pitt take into consideration that not everyone may know who he is. You know,so he doesn't get mistaken for Leonardo DiCaprio. — Cutiful Princess (@MotherWarnedU) January 28, 2020

he doesn't want to be mistaken for leo, seeing as he's been his stunt double for years. — Miles (@BetterLikeMiles) January 28, 2020

Brad will be making his way to Oscars next month. The actor has been nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his act in Quentin Tarantino's OUATIH. The actor was seen sharing the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie. Brad has already won the supporting actor category at the Golden Globes 2020 and SAG Awards 2020.

