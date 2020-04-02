Brad Pitt looks at Alia Shawkat as his 'sister' and introduces former flame to Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt apparently introduced Alia Shawkat to Jennifer Aniston to prove that his relationship with the Arrested Development star was platonic.

As rumours about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's romance refuse to die, a new twist in the tabloids' spun love story has our interest. Those closely following Brad's life since his split with Angelina Jolie would be aware that Brad was linked with Alia Shawkat last year. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has been spending time with the Arrested Development star. Last month, they were spotting grabbing burgers together. While Brad has assured that the relationship is platonic, a new report claims Jen needed some convincing.

If a new report by Woman’s Day New Zealand is to be believed, the Academy Award winner introduced Jen and Alia to prove the Friends alum that Alia is just a friend. Apparently, not only did Jen and Alia meet, but their meeting embarked a great friendship. "Alia has also become close to Jen and has even joked that she finds her more attractive than Brad and would rather date her than him, which everyone found hilarious," a source is quoted in the report.

"Brad thinks Alia is one of the most beautiful people in the world but he looks at her as more of a sister and has come to count her as one of the most important people in his life," the insider added. While it is an interesting turn of events, Brad and Jen haven't addressed their rumours so take everything with a pinch of salt.

