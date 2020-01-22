Brad Pitt is in love with his life, shares why he has no 'complaints' anymore

During his SAG 2020 red carpet appearance, Brad Pitt said that he is happy with his life and has nothing to complain about. Read on to know more.

Between an outstanding career and a bumpy personal life, Brad Pitt’s story might look like a roller-coaster ride to his fans, but the actor says he has no complaints. Recently, on the red carpet of the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Pitt confessed that he is pretty happy with his life. During an interaction with People on the red carpet, the actor was asked how he felt and he stated that he has got a lot of people he loves in his life and has nothing to complain about.

The actor stated that he has his friends and lovely kids by his side and also has his dogs. The actor shares 6 children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and Knox, 11. The award ceremony took place on January 19 and that night, Pitt went home with an award for best supporting-actor. Jolie and Pitt decided to split in 2018, after living together for over 12 years. Before Jolie, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston and the two are lately sparking reconciliation rumours.

The two took the internet by storm after the two ran into each other at the SAG Awards backstage and had an adorable reunion. They reportedly congratulated each other for winning the award. Their friendly interaction wasn’t the only thing that caught the fans’ attention. In addition to the photos, a video of Pitt’s reaction to his ex-wife SAG Awards acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series also went viral. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Aniston’s former flame stopped dead in his track to hear her speech.

