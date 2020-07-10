Brad Pitt makes another appearance outside Angelina Jolie's house amid reports of exes burying the hatchet

With reports claiming that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's cold war now has a white flag waved, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was once again spotted riding his motorcycle outside the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star's Los Feliz mansion in Los Angeles.

Over the past few years, the animosity between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie; who were once upon a time the ultimate Hollywood power couple, was evident because of their custody battle for their six children. However, a recent report by People suggested that the ex-couple are waving the white flag for the sake of their kids and thanks to "a lot of family therapy," things are getting more amicable between the pair. Moreover, towards the end of last month, Brad was even snapped outside Angelina's Los Feliz mansion in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, Pitt was yet again spotted outside Jolie's home, riding on his motorcycle while looking cool as a cucumber. The 56-year-old actor kept it casual in a simple white tee which he paired with blue jeans and a grey-brown jacket that had an orange zipper, along with crisp white sneakers and grey tinted sunglasses. A silver helmet and white gloves were used by the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star for safety. If only we looked this savage as Brad does riding a motorcycle!

While Brangelina are currently in a better place, a recent interview with Vogue saw the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star reveal the reason why the ex-couple headed for divorce after being together for more than a decade.

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people," the 45-year-old actress honestly confessed to Vogue.

