Brad Pitt MIA from Jennifer Aniston's 51st birthday bash; Friends alum joined by Courteney Cox and other pals

Brad Pitt was seen at Jennifer Aniston's birthday bash last year. Fans are curious to know if they will have a Deja Vu moment.

Jennifer Aniston recently turned 51. The Friends alum, who is proving age is just a number, took to Instagram to thank her friends and fans who showered her with birthday wishes. Soon after, she was seen stepping out to celebrate her birthday with friends. While paparazzi caught The Morning Show star making her way to the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening to bring the house, fans are keen to know if Brad will be making a guest appearance.

For those who have blissfully forgotten (how could you), Brad and Jen paved the way to rumours about getting back together after Brad made his way to Jen's 50th birthday last year. Although he was not clicked with the star, he was spotted making his way to the birthday bash. So, will we have a Deja Vu moment? Well, it seems unlikely (at least for now). Paparazzi haven't spotted the actor joining Jen at the upscale hotel. Instead, Jennifer was accompanied by her BFF and Friends co-star Courteney Cox and The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss. Photos revealed that Jen kept her birthday outfit simple. She stepped out wearing an all-black outfit, a statement gold watch, a diamond ring and a few chic necklaces.

While Brad was missing, Jen's second ex-husband Justin Theroux was also missing from the celebrations. However, he did take to Instagram and wished her. Sharing a never-before-seen picture, he wished his "B" on her special day. Check out the picture here: Justin Theroux sends Jennifer Aniston love on her birthday; Brad Pitt gave ex-wife a 'wink' with a wish?

