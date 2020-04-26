Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus, Paul Rudd and others celebs mark their appearance in Saturday Night Live: At Home

Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus, Paul Rudd and other celebs graced the Saturday Night Live: At Home amidst the lockdown.

Brad Pitt, Miley Cyrus, Paul Rudd, and many other stars united virtually for the Saturday Night Live: At Home. The episode unleashed a lot of fun in the form of fun cameos and guest appearances by several stars. From Paul Rudd playing himself having an awkward FaceTime chat with his cousin to Adam Sandler recording verses for a quarantine tune from Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny playing a man who sells giant cooking pots and more, the show was a total hit.

Miley Cyrus performed the cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" sitting in front of a fire pit at her home. David Ortiz cooked "Dominican lunch" teaching his fans how to be productive during the lockdown and prepare something delicious with whatever meat you have at home. Diondre Cole hosted a session of his talk show with Barkley and Khaled as the guests. Pete Davidson performed his latest song at his home with hilariously relating to the challenges of quarantine.

Coronavirus survivor Tom Hanks too marked his appearance on the show. Brad Pitt's cameo was the highlight of the show. The actor appeared as Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the primary members of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce. This also marked his first appearance on SNL in two decades. Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and many other celebs too graced the show.

