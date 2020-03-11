Brad Pitt NOT dating 'mystery girl' Alia Shawkat; Actor's focus is on his children with Angelina Jolie

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Brad Pitt was spotted with a mystery woman over the weekend. The actor did not involve in PDA but she was by his side through the night. It has now been revealed that the woman was Alia Shawkat and they are not romantically involved.

Brad Pitt has found himself in the epicenter of dating rumours yet again. Months after he clarified he is not dating anyone, not even Jennifer Aniston, the actor had to clear his relationship status yet again. It all happened after TMZ reported that the actor was spotted with a mystery woman over the weekend. The international outlet shared photos of the actor along with a mystery girl. The actor was reportedly attending a star-studded Thundercat show with the brunette. The outlet has now revealed that the woman was Alia Shawkat.

Brad has been linked with Alia previously. Brad had clarified that he wasn't seeing the Arrested Development actress. Their weekend rendezvous has ignited the rumours again. However, a source has now clarified that Brad isn't dating the actress. They are just good friends. An insider told TMZ that Brad is enjoying his singlehood and doesn't feel the need to return to the dating scene as of now.

The source adds Brad's focus is on his kids' lives lately. He has been spending most of his time on the children. That is followed by his work and sobriety. The source statements come a day after it was revealed Pitt skipped the BAFTA 2020 to be by his daughter's side following her surgery.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was nominated and won the Best Supporting Role at BAFTA 2020. But he skipped the awards show citing a "family obligation" as the reason behind his absence. Sources told Page Six that he wanted to be by his daughter's side. The revelation came after Angelina Jolie confessed 15-year-old Zahara and 13-year-old Shiloh were operated.

