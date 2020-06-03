Brad Pitt obliges for a selfie with a fan after his attempt to go unnoticed fails

Brad Pitt almost went unrecognised at a signal when a fan identified him and reached out for a selfie.

It seems like Brad Pitt wanted to go unnoticed when he pulled out his motorbike and go for a ride. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has been quarantining in his Los Angeles home for over two months now. The actor participated in a Saturday Night Live At Home from his plush mansion and also shared his message for students graduating this year. Brad also hosted a special birthday party for Shiloh Jolie Pitt last week at his residence.

The actor decided to step out and take a quick ride around town on his BMW motorbike. The actor covered himself from head to toe. In photos shared by Daily Mail, the actor wore a silver helmet with his face covered with a mask, owing to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis that the US is dealing with. The actor tried to blend in by sporting a bomber jacket over a white tee. He paired it with loose jeans and white canvas shoes.

While it would have been difficult to recognise the actor, who was standing idle in traffic, an eagle-eye fan identified Brad. In the photos shared by the paparazzi, the fan requested Brad for a selfie. The actor chose to keep his helmet and mask intact however he lifted the glass protection of the helmet and posed for the selfie.

The actor's spotting comes after he hosted a pizza party for Shiloh, which was also attended by Maddox. A source told The Sun that the 18-year-old lad joined twins Knox and Vivienne, Zahara and Pax at the party. The insider claimed Brad "has an expensive pizza oven at his house and made her favorite dish for the party." Read all about it here: Brad Pitt hosts an EPIC pizza party for Shiloh's bday, Maddox made sure to attend; Father son mending ties?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×