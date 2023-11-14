Brad Pitt officially introduces Ines de Ramon as his 'girlfriend'; REPORTS

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are taking their relationship to the next level, marking a significant milestone after a year of dating. An insider revealed to People that, the couple is "doing great," and Pitt is introducing de Ramon as his girlfriend, marking his first substantial relationship since his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Is Brad Pitt introducing Ines de Ramon as his girlfriend?

The source revealed to People that, “This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce. He introduces [de Ramon] as his girlfriend," and "It’s great to see him in a good place,” further noting that de Ramon makes him “very happy."

The couple recently made their first public appearance together at the LACMA Art+Film Gala, where, although they didn't pose for photos, witnesses noted their affectionate behavior, describing them as "super loving" and "laughing and joking with everyone around them."

The romance between Brad Pitt, 59, and de Ramon, 32, began to unfold in November 2022 when they were spotted together at a Bono concert. Speculation grew as they continued attending events together, with the jewelry designer supporting Pitt at the Babylon afterparty.

While the couple has maintained a low profile and neither has publicly discussed their relationship, Ines de Ramon subtly confirmed their romantic connection in January during a topless sunbathing incident with Pitt. Their New Year's celebration in Cabo San Lucas and de Ramon's visits to Pitt during the filming of a Formula 1 movie in Europe further solidified their bond.

Brad Pitt isn't in a hurry to introduce Ines de Ramon to his kids

Despite the long-distance challenges, de Ramon stays connected to Pitt through a sentimental B necklace. Pitt, previously linked to models Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski, hasn't had a long-term relationship since his 2016 split from Jolie, with whom he shares six children. Despite their relationship being described as "stronger than ever," Pitt is reportedly not rushing to introduce his kids to his new girlfriend, as per People.

On the other hand, de Ramon was previously married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley from 2019 until 2022. The latest update on Pitt and de Ramon's relationship paints a picture of happiness and stability for the Hollywood star after a period of public scrutiny during his divorce.

