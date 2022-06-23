Brad Pitt opens up on spending years with 'low grade depression': I think all our hearts are broken

Brad Pitt has opened up about his life like never before as the 58-year-old actor in his recent interview with GQ spoke about his life six years since divorcing Angelina Jolie and what it has been like. The actor who is all set to be seen in Bullet Train next spoke about dealing with depression and more with a rare sense of honesty in the interaction.

Speaking to GQ, Pitt revealed that he has struggled with "low grade depression" for years. The actor said, "I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next. I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self—the beauty and the ugly—that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy."

In an emotional statement, the actor opened up about always "feeling alone" while growing up and maintained that it's fairly recently that he "had a greater embrace of my friends and family." The Bullet Train star while opening up about his mental health also maintained that while music fills him with a lot of joy, he thinks "all our hearts are broken."

Brad is among Hollywood's top-tier actors who is considered to be among the last of the movie stars of the rapidly-changing industry. The actor's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino also admitted the same as he told GQ how the actor is a "different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing starshine."

