Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and more team up for Grammys special event to honour essential workers amid COVID 19

Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Oprah Winfrey, Harry Connick Jr, and many other celebrities have teamed up for Grammys special event to honour essential workers amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. Read on to know more.

Globally, more than 5.8 million cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.4 million have recovered from the disease while over 359,000 people have lost their lives battling the deadly virus. As scientists across the world work on a cure for the life-threatening disease, people are practicing social distancing to avoid contracting the virus. However, amid all the chaos, the essential workers have been performing their duties as usual. These workers have been putting their lives at risk to do their jobs and Grammys has decided to honour these brave souls.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt, singer Harry Connick Jr, famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey and many other celebrities have teamed up with Grammys for an upcoming star-studded special, United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes. The event will honour essential workers across America. Winfrey, Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Drew Brees will deliver special messages for these workers, USA Today reported. Connick, who will host the event, will be seen hitting the road, celebrating and thanking essential workers. The event will air on June 21 on CBS.

Connick and his filmmaker daughter Georgia will start their journey at their home in Connecticut and will visit various cities before reaching their final destination, New Orleans. The upcoming special event will also feature performances by Jamie Foxx, Hancock, John Fogerty, Wynton Marsalis, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Jon Batiste and Connick Jr, Andra Day, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty, Rockin Dopsie. All these celebrities will come together to spread positivity amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. ALSO READ: Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez are in a 'really good space' during quarantine

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×