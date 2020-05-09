Brad Pitt plans to organize a party on daughter Shiloh's 14th birthday; Actor wants her siblings to come over

Brad Pitt will be reportedly organizing a separate birthday party for his daughter Shiloh on 27th May 2020. He is also expecting her siblings to come over for the party.

Former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh will be celebrating her 14th birthday on May 27, 2020. The two Hollywood stars are now planning to organize separate parties. Yes, you heard that right. Reportedly, Shiloh will already celebrating her special day at her mother’s place but Pitt has separate plans for her too and plans to organize something at his residence. Not only that, but the Ad Astra actor is also expecting her siblings to come over for the party.

As reported by a leading magazine, Brad Pitt is planning to set up some fun stuff at the compound of his house that will also include outdoor games and other kinds of surprises. Sources also reveal that Shiloh’s siblings will be baking a special cake for her and that her grandparents, Jane and Bill Pitt have already sent the birthday gifts. For the unversed, Shiloh had a blast last year too during her 13th birthday celebrations that were organized at The Basement LA.

Previous year’s party was attended by almost everyone including Shiloh’s siblings, friends and other closed ones. Given the unprecedented situation that has emerged this year because of the Coronavirus scare, it is yet to be seen who attends the star kid’s birthday. Meanwhile, the bitter divorce battle between Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie is still going on. However, the two of them have maintained a cordial relation with each other as per multiple sources. In the midst of all this, Brad has been hanging out a lot off late with his friend Alia Shawkat.

Credits :US Weekly

