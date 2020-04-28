Brad Pitt poses in Jennifer Aniston's LA home to hint that the couple is isolating together?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly isolating together while Angelina Jolie spoke about challenges of parenting during the lockdown.

Rumours have been doing the rounds suggesting Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are isolating together. The former couple has been on good terms following Brad's split with Angelina Jolie. Not only did Brad attend Jen's 50th birthday party last year, but the duo left shutterbugs busy at the SAG Awards 2020 when they reunited in the backstage. Ever since, rumours mills have gone wild speculating that Brad and Jen have reunited. Reports also hinted that the actors were planning a second wedding.

Now, a supposed photo of Brad has hinted that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is quarantining at Jen's LA home. As per a New Idea report, the background of Brad's photo shared online shares an eerie resemblance to Jen's home. To top it off, a dubious source informed Star that the couple is "grateful" they have each other. "They both feel humbled and grateful for everything they have right now, especially each other,” a source is quoted. The insider also added that the couple has met secretly several times since the SAG Awards reunion.

“I don’t think she’s ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie. It has taken a long time, but she has forgiven him for everything – forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on,” the insider added. It is to note that New Idea has a history of dubious reports. None of the two stars in the report have addressed the rumours yet so take it with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Angelina recently spoke about the difficulties of isolation with her six children. In a column for Time Magazine, Angelina wrote, "It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don't want perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it's the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together."

