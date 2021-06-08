Brad Pitt to produce exposé on disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, starring Carey Mulligan & Zoe Kazan

ET recently reported that Brad Pitt will be producing a new project, an exposé titled She Said on disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein. Scroll down for details.

Actor Brad Pitt will be taking on the role of producer, for an upcoming exposé on disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein. According to reports via WT, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to star in the film titled She Said. The Universal Pictures film will be based on the New York Times best-selling book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The book is written by 2 NYT reporters who helped expose Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women.

If you didn’t know, Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after convictions for rape and sexual assault against two women. He has denied any wrongdoing. Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by numerous women in Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Pitt's ex-fiancée.

Gwyneth had previously shared how Pitt chad onfronted Weinstein after he allegedly made some unwanted advances toward her, and in a 2019 interview with CNN, Pitt explained why he stood up to the producer. "At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground, and that's how we confronted with things," he said. "I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further, because she (Paltrow) was going to do two films." "I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, men and women's dynamics is being recalibrated," Pitt added. "Recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that's an important story to tell."

