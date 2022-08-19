Brad Pitt promotes Bullet Train in South Korea amid FBI report leak of the jet incident with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt returned to the press tour of his recent release Bullet Train alongside co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the duo attended a press conference in Seoul, South Korea on Friday, August 19. Pitt who made the headlines for his fashionable looks at the Bullet Train premieres across Berlin, London and LA managed to once again amp up his style during his South Korea appearance.

Brad was seen sporting an all-denim look at the recent event. The actor who plays an assassin name Ladybug in the film managed to receive positive reviews for the film directed by David Leitch which also stars Joey King, Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry and more. The film has reportedly also grossed USD 119 million worldwide so far. While Brad looked dashing as always during his Seoul appearance, his outing comes amid the ongoing controversy involving his 2016 jet incident with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Check out Brad Pitt's photos from the event:

After an FBI document leak, shocking details have come out regarding the incident including the details of the assault allegations that Angeline filed against him. The FBI report includes several details including photos of the alleged injury that Jolie suffered on account of the alleged altercation that took place between Pitt and her.

Brad or Angelina's teams have not released any official statements regarding the document leak. The report also claims Angelina informed an FBI agent about Brad drinking throughout their plane journey and also alleges that the actor poured beer on her as she tried to sleep. She claimed Pitt “would start up a new rant every 30 minutes and pace throughout the plane yelling at everyone.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie's alleged bruises from 2016 plane incident with Brad Pitt revealed in FBI report