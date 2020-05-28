Brad Pitt Proud of Shiloh: Brad Pitt gushes about his kids with Angelina Jolie to his friends

Brad Pitt is all praise for Shiloh. The actor is reportedly gushing about his children to his friends.

Although Brad Pitt shares a strained relationship with his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the Once Upon Time In Hollywood actor shares a close bond with Shiloh. With his and Angelina Jolie's daughter turning 14 this week, there were reports that the actor was hosting a party for the teenager. Although details about the party haven't left the Jolie and Pitt residence, a source has revealed that Brad has been all praise about Shiloh. A source is spilling the beans to Entertainment Tonight.

An insider told the international outlet that the actor is proud of the 14-year-old. "Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters," the grapevine revealed. Apparently, the actor has not only been gushing about Shiloh but he has been proud of all his children.

"Brad's kids are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children," the source revealed. As for Shiloh's birthday, the insider revealed that the children were excited to share a cake with the birthday girl. "Shiloh is close to both of her parents. All the kids have been looking forward to Shiloh's birthday and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake," the insider added.

Talking about Angie and Brad's relationship right now, the source said the former couple has come a far way from the time the divorce was filed. "He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out," the source said.

