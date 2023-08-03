Brad Pitt puts a hold on Formula One movie Apex filming in solidarity with strikes

Brad Pitt, the legendary actor known for his stellar performances, has taken a commendable step in support of the ongoing strikes within the entertainment industry. As the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) stands firm on their demands for fair treatment and better rights, Brad has made the decision to halt filming for his highly anticipated Formula One movie, Apex.

Brad Pitt extends support to Hollywood strikes

The 59-year-old Hollywood A-lister has chosen to prioritize solidarity with his colleagues over the production schedule of Apex. According to a report in the Sun, a reliable source close to the actor revealed that Brad agreed to complete the already scheduled shoots, but he opted to postpone planned production for the next two months. This decision, though significant, is a testament to Brad's unwavering support for everyone striking in the industry.

Brad has always valued the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew on Apex. He's taken a massive call to put the production on hold, especially considering the financial implications. However, he believes in listening to the concerns of the people he works with and wants to show his support during these trying times.

Apex production put on hold

The spirited display of solidarity will see Apex resuming production later this year. With November as the tentative timeline, the cast and crew will head to Las Vegas to capture some adrenaline-pumping racing scenes. As the film revolves around the fictional racing driver Sonny Hayes, portrayed by the talented Brad Pitt, fans are eagerly awaiting the cinematic spectacle.

In the words of Brad Pitt, “Listening to the concerns and standing together as colleagues is essential for our industry's growth and well-being. The strike is a crucial moment, and I stand with my fellow actors and writers in their pursuit of fairness and respect.”

Brad Pitt's decision to put Apex on hold stands as a testament to the strength and unity within Hollywood. As the entertainment industry navigates through a transformative phase, the support and understanding shared by industry professionals are vital for progress.

With Apex on a temporary pause and the rallying spirit of Hollywood professionals, the future looks promising for a more equitable and vibrant entertainment landscape.

