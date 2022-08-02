Brad Pitt quips on Angelina Jolie & his 'very beautiful' daughter Shiloh's dance skills: I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet

Brad Pitt is showering praises upon Angelina Jolie and his darling daughter Shiloh's dancing! The Oscar winner, decked and dapper in a bright green suit, attended the LA premiere of his new movie Bullet Train and while on the red carpet, was asked by Entertainment Tonight about Shiloh's impressive dance moves. For the unversed, Brangelina's daughter went viral recently for her epic dance skills, expertly jamming to popular songs by Doja Cat (Vegas), Rihanna (Skin), Ed Sheeran (Shivers) and Usher (Yeah!).

While talking about Shiloh, 16, and her love for dance and performance, Brad Pitt confessed, "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," further gushing how "very beautiful" she is. As for where Shiloh gets her dancing groove from, the doting father quipped, "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," laughing. Furthermore, Pitt was also asked about his thoughts on his kids either embracing the creative arts like their famous parents or stepping away from the spotlight, to which Brad admitted his hopes of them discovering their own path which leads them to joy: "I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish."

For the unversed, ex-couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are co-parents to six children; Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Meanwhile, speaking of Bullet Train, the David Leitch directorial is set to hit theatre screens in India, a day prior to the US, i.e. August 4. The action comedy also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny, amongst many others.

