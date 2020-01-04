Brad Pitt recalls details about his first kiss in fourth grade: The anticipation was a bit nerve wracking

In a recent interview, Brad Pitt got candid as he recalled about his first kiss, which took place in fourth grade. Read below to know more about what the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star had to share on the same.

We're going to be seeing a whole lot of Brad Pitt in the coming months, thanks to the award season and all the buzz surrounding his two knockout performances as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and as Roy McBride in Ad Astra. Brad will be attending the Golden Globes 2020 as the 56-year-old actor has been nominated in the Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture category. He will be up against Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Al Pacino for The Irishman, Joe Pesci for The Irishman and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes.

In a recent interview for W Magazine‘s Best Performances 2020 Issue, Brad spoke candidly about how he sees dancing in his future and feels moved by the spirit. Furthermore, Pitt got extremely candid while recalling his first kiss, which took place in fourth grade. "Her name was Lisa. It was in her garage. Fourth grade. She was one street over, and I ran home afterward. I was pretty excited—the anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking. A few kids were already in on it," Brad shared with W.

Meanwhile, when it came to his prom, Brad revealed that he went for two proms and wore a white tuxedo while pinning the corsage. There was a lot of dancing involved and then a 20-year hiatus where he didn't dance at all! Pitt also spoke about his early ambitions and how he wanted to be "Evel Knieval or Muhammad Ali."

