Brad Pitt reportedly wants him and Angelina Jolie 'to forgive each other and move forward' for their kids

Brad Pitt reportedly wants to mend ways with Angelina Jolie and "move forward" for the sake of their kids. A report from US Weekly has noted that Pitt hopes they "forgive each other" and reconcile "for the kids' sake if nothing else." For those unversed, Brad and Angelina share six kids.

The duo's kids are Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. Brad and Angelina were declared legally single in April 2019 but they are still stuck in a legal battle, especially regarding the custody of their children. However, according to the source from US Weekly, Brad Pitt reportedly "hates all the bad blood" between him and his former wife Jolie.

Previously, it was also reported that a judge had ruled in favour of Pitt sharing custody of their kids with Jolie, but the Eternals actress wasn't very pleased with the decision. Another report from US Weekly had stated that Jolie "will never forgive" Pitt and "still believes that justice will prevail." In the meantime, the actress also took some of her kids to the Eternals premieres and events, and posed with them, especially her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

While none of them has spoken much about their custody battle, one of Brad's spokespersons had once told US Weekly, "There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge...and the many experts who testified...to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.”

