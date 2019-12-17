Brad Pitt reunites with exes Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow at Friends alum's annual festive party

The Morning Show star had her annual tree trimming party on Saturday, which was attended by a star-studded list of guests, including her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston is taking the festive spirit to a whole new level. And the latest gup is that, the Friends alum just threw an epic tree-trimming party. That's not all. According to reports, Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Brad Pitt was also on the guest list. It has been almost 15 years since the couple called it quits but looks like the couple still seem to be on friendly terms. The Morning Show star had her annual tree trimming party on Saturday, which was attended by a star-studded list of guests, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Jimmy Kimmel — as well as Brad Pitt, a source told People.

Not just was it a reunion for Jen and Brad, but the Ad Astra also reunited with actress Gwyneth Paltrow whom he dated for a brief period of time in the mid-'90s and the couple were even engaged. The insider further told the publication, "The annual tree-trimming party is always Jen’s favourite to host. She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended."

While we're yet to see pictures from the party surface on social media, other reports revealed that Brad was one of the first guests to arrive for Jen's party and left only around 11 pm. The affair was a 'low key' and 'casual' affair. This is Brad and Jen's second reunion this year as the actor was spotted at Jen's 50th birthday party as well in February.

After splitting from Jennifer Aniston, Brad began dating Angelina Jolie. The two, however, split in 2016 after being together for 12 years and 2 years of marriage.

Read More