Brad Pitt reunites with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at Oscars after party; See Pics

Brad Pitt had a historic Oscars to say the least. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star took home the coveted award for his performance in Quentin Taratino's film as Best Supporting Actor and even got political in his speech. The award was even more special for Brad as he bagged his first Oscar. An ecstatic Brad dedicated the award to his six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie as he said, "This is for my children who colour everything I do. I adore you."

The celebrations did not stop there as Brad made it a memorable night as he attended the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party. At the evening soiree, Brad also reunited with close friend Kanye West who was attending with wife Kim Kardashian. In an epic moment, Brad and Kanye's bromance was snapped on camera as the actor shook hands and hugged the rapper. Brad was also seen holding on to Kim's hand as he chatted with her.

For the unversed, Brad and Kanye have been bonding since quite sometime and after the 'Ad Astra' actor made a surprise appearance at Kanye's Sunday service back in September. While Brad and Kanye looked dapper in their after-party look, Kim Kardashian made heads turn in her Alexander McQueen dress.

Prior to the meeting, Kim Kardashian West gushed about Pitt to ET, calling his Oscar win "so deserving!" Well, we cannot help but agree.

Check out Brad Pitt, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's photos below:

