Brad Pitt REVEALS he is not on Tinder after viral SAG speech; Says 'I'm not even sure how it works'

Days after his SAG speech went viral, Brad Pitt revealed that he is not on Tinder. Check out what he had to say after the dating application.

If you were looking for Brad Pitt on tinder, you can stop swiping now, he is not on it. Earlier this month, Pitt took the internet by storm with his acceptance speech at award at SAG Awards Pitt, which he began by saying “I gotta add this to my Tinder profile.” The internet instantly went into a frenzy and many of his fans even started searching for his profile on the dating application. However, in his latest interview, the actor revealed that he is not on Tinder and does not even know how the application works.

During 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, which took place on January 23, a reported asked Pitt is he knew that Tinder subscription went up because of him. Reacting to the information, the actor admitted that he just namedropped the dating application during his speech because it sounded funny, Fox News reported. He also mentioned that he has never used the app and has no idea how it works. Pitt picked up the award for best supporting actor award for his performance as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the ceremony which took place on January 19.

The actor’s left his fans in stitches with his acceptance speech, in which he candidly took a dig at his relationship status and personal life. In addition to talking about working with director Quentin Tarantino and his co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the film, the actor quipped about adjusting to single life after his second divorce. “I gotta add this to my Tinder profile. Thank you so much to my brothers. This means so much more than I can possibly fathom. I watch everything, I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing, so I thank you,” he said in his speech.

