Brad Pitt REVEALS he's a big fan of The Great Pottery Throw Down; Deems Keith Brymer Jones 'kind & supportive'

Brad Pitt being a fan of The Great Pottery Throw Down is a pleasant revelation we did not expect! The Oscar winner, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Bullet Train, gushed about his love for the popular British television competition programme in an interview with JOE.ie, alongside co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

It all started when Brian Tyree Henry disclosed that he's a massive fan of The Great British Bake Off, to which Brad Pitt piped in, revealing, "Well, if we're going that route, I'm going with The Great Pottery Throw Down. Seen every season!" For the unversed, The Great Pottery Throw Down is in the same style as The Great British Bake Off, but with pottery. Talking about Keith Brymer Jones, the beloved expert judge on The Great Pottery Throw Down, Henry noted, "He cries every episode." Praising Keith for his personality on the show, Pitt added, "He does, it's beautiful! He's so kind. He's so supportive."

Like we needed another reason to love Brad!

Which popular reality competition show are you a big fan of? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, The Great Pottery Throw Down, which first aired in 2015, recently wrapped its fifth successful season in March. On the other hand, Brad Pitt will be seen as an assassin named Ladybug in Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch. The action comedy, which also stars Joey King, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock, is slated to release in India a day prior to the US, i.e. August 4.

ALSO READ: Bullet Train star Brad Pitt on 'dear old friend' Sandra Bullock: I can call for any favour, she's always there