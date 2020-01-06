Brad Pitt REVEALS he's ready to run into Jennifer Aniston at Golden Globes 2020; Pokes fun at Friends reunion

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attended the Golden Globes 2020. The ex-flames walked into the event separately but fans are hoping they would pose for a picture together.

All eyes were set on Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt at the Golden Globe Awards 2020. The two stars, who were nominated for an award for their work last year, were under the same roof and fans were hoping that the duo would come together for an internet-breaking picture. While the ex-flames haven't been spotted together yet, the 77th Golden Globe Awards did see Jennifer reacting to Brad's speech after he won the best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

But before we were blessed with the memorable moment, Brad spoke about running into his ex-wife at the prestigious awards show. The actor, in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, was informed that the world awaits a picture of the former flames together. Surprisingly, Brad addressed the question and said he was open to running into Jen. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," he said before he broke into a laugh.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," he added, clarifying the most important reunion of the year in Jen's life right now would be the most awaited Friends reunion. "That was a play on Friends. They were saying that," Brad added.

Brad and Jen's Golden Globes 2020 appearance comes weeks after Brad made his way to a pre-Christmas party which included his ex-wife Jennifer. The party just around the time of Brad's birthday and the Ad Astra star obliged, leaving Brad and Jen fans gushing. Read all about it here: Brad Pitt reunites with exes Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow at Friends alum's annual festive party

Are you hoping Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt pose together for a picture? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Aniston reacting to Brad Pitt's winning speech causes a Twitter meltdown

Read More