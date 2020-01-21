Brad Pitt REVEALS nickname Leonardo DiCaprio has for him & his exes will have something to say about it

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's bromance game has been strong this award season and in a recent interview, while at the SAG Awards 2020, the former revealed his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star's "confusing" nickname for him. Read below to find out.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio may have known each other as acquaintances since the 90s but the Hollywood bigwigs worked together only recently, thanks to Quentin Tarantino's wild ride of a film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. As expected, OUATIH has been garnering major buzz this award season with Brad picking up one big win after another. Recently, the Ad Astra star was awarded the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at SAG Awards 2020.

While Brad made headlines for another entirely different reason (His epic reunion with ex-wife and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston!), we couldn't help but coo over his bromance game with Leo. At the red carpet, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 56-year-old actor was asked about giving Leonardo the nickname of LDC during his Golden Globes 2020 acceptance speech and in return, what does Leo call his co-star? "Lover.’ He calls me Lover. It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it," Brad revealed to EW nonchalantly!

We adore this bromance and how!

For the unversed, while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Brad had endearingly given a shoutout to DiCaprio saying, "I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. Before The Revenant, I used to watch, you know, year after year his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you and I thank you."

"Still, I would have shared the raft," Pitt quipped, obviously referencing to 45-year-old actor's iconic movie Titanic (1997).

