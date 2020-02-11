Brad Pitt reveals who helped him with his hilarious acceptance speeches; Find Out

Brad Pitt delivered some of the most hilarious speeches this award season, and during an interview, he revealed who helped him with his witty speeches. Read on to know more.

While it was loaded with various surprising and exciting moments, let’s just acknowledge once and for all, that this year’s award season was all about Brad Pitt and his outstandingly witty and hilarious acceptance speeches. The man ended up collecting accolade after accolade at every prestigious award ceremony and left the audience and his fans in splits with some of the most savage, sharp and candid comments about everything from his unsuccessful to politics. While he might have been the one to deliver them on stage, the actor recently revealed that his “funny friends” helped him with the speeches.

The 56-year-old actor collected various awards for his remarkable performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood, including one at Oscars 2020, where he won Best Supporting Actor. During his red carpet appearance at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, the actor told Variety that he has always been very anxious about giving speeches. Reacting on his funny comments and his fans' reaction, the actor stated that this time he decided to “get loose about it” and have some fun while accepting awards.

He did not take all the credit for his speeches and revealed that he has a lot of funny friends, including Jim Jefferies, Bob Oschack and David Fincher, who helped him out. The actor won hearts when, in his acceptance speech at Screen Actors Guild Awards, he took a hilarious dig at his broken marriage and said, “I’ve gotta add this to my Tinder profile. Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch.”

He made people laugh even when he wasn’t available to receive the honour. Since he could not receive his award himself at the 2020 BAFTAs, Pitt made Margot Robbie read his speech in his absence. In the speech, he unapologetically poked fun at Brexit and his own divorce with Angelina Jolie. “He starts by saying, ‘Hi Britain, heard you just became single. Welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement.' Blah, blah, blah,” Robbie said.

He further took a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit. “He says he is going to name this 'Harry' because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words, not mine,” Robbie added. He set the internet on fire after he dropped a Titanic reference while accepting his award at the Golden Globes. "I would've shared the raft," he told his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio who was sitting in the audience.

While accepting his speech for Best supporting actor at 2020 Oscars, Pitt took a dig at Republican senators who voted against calling witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing,” he quipped. Check out the video of Margot Robbie delivering Brad Pitt's hilarious speech at BAFTA:

