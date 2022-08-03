Brad Pitt REVEALS why he wore a skirt at Bullet Train's premiere: We're all going to die, so let's mess it up

It's Brad Pitt's world and, honestly, we're just living in it! The 58-year-old actor made headlines recently for rocking a skirt on the red carpet. For those living under a rock, at the Germany premiere of his new movie Bullet Train, Brad adorned a linen skirt set, opting for the breezy casual attire, in mud brown and paired with a pink undershirt and black boots. As expected, Pitt's knee-length skirt - which gave us a rare glimpse at his rhinoceros tattoo - instantly went viral!

At the recently held LA premiere of Bullet Train, Variety couldn't help themselves from asking Brad Pitt on the red carpet about the inspiration behind wearing a skirt. To this, Brad cheekily responded in the most Brad Pitt manner! "I don't know! We're all going to die, so let's mess it up," the Oscar winner quipped. Interestingly, during the entirety of Bullet Train's promotions, Brad has been sporting a unique spectrum of colours and stealing the spotlight, as per usual.

Like we needed another reason to adore Brad!

Meanwhile, Bullet Train hits Indian theatre screens, a day prior to the US, tomorrow, i.e. August 4. The action comedy movie is directed by David Leitch, who interestingly used to be Brad Pitt's stunt double, once upon a time, before making it big as a filmmaker. Alongside Pitt, Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock (in a cameo!) while the highly-anticipated film is based on Kōtarō Isaka's popular novel Maria Beetle.

