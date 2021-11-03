Brad Pitt’s ‘cold war’ with Angelina Jolie over kids’ custody taking a ‘toll’ on Fight Club star

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie
In the midst of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battle over their divorce and custody, Pitt reportedly always has a “huge cloud hanging over him.” An insider close to Brad recently spoke to US Weekly and said: “Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now.” The insider also added that the 57-year-old actor doesn’t view dating as “a priority” right now. “He’s just not mentally ready and doesn’t know when he next will be.”

 

For those unversed, the duo had been together for 12 years and had been married for two years before they announced their separation in September 2016. They were declared legally single in April 2019 when their divorce was finalised. Now the couple remains embroiled in a messy court battle regarding the custody of their children Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. (Their eldest child, Maddox, is now 20.)

 

On the legal situation, the insider commented: “This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad]. Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he’s learned in recovery when times get super tough.” While he’s in no space to date, Brad has had “some dates” and had “some fun over the past few years,” but currently is only focusing on himself and his kids.

 

As far as the custody battle is concerned, the couple has faced plenty of setbacks but still remain stubborn on continuing the legal case. In July, Los Angeles divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan estimated that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars have likely spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not in the millions” on litigation — and could end up paying even more.

 

Credits: Getty Images, US Weekly


