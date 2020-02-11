Brad Pitt’s fans have moved on from Jennifer Aniston; They are shipping him with Regina King

Brad Pitt’s fans are shipping him with Regina King after their adorable interaction at Oscars 2020. Read on to know what the fans are saying.

Brad Pitt has been single for a while now and his fans cannot get over his love life. They just want the actor to start dating already. Last month, the social media users set Twitter on fire after the picture of him and Jennifer Aniston sharing a friendly moment at Golden Globes went viral. The former husband and wife created such a stir on the internet that during the entire award season, people were just waiting for another reunion, but that did not happen. However, it seems like the fans have gotten over Jen and Brad and have found a new lady for the actor -- Regina King.

Regina presented the award for Best Supporting actor to Brad for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and though the encounter was short, their respect and admiration for each other was evident as they shared a fun moment at the stage as Brad excitedly accepted his award from an overjoyed Regina. After handing him the award, the actress, from the side of the stage, watched the actor deliver his acceptance speech with admiration in her eyes. The hawkeyed fans caught the chemistry.

After giving the speech, Brad and Regina walk off stage and the fans couldn’t stop gushing about how effortlessly friendly the two actors looked. Backstage, Regina gave Brad a peck on his cheek and that was all the fans need to ship the two together. Before finally living happily ever after fans wanted the actors to at least treat them a romantic comedy. “The internet writing a Romcom for Brad Pitt and Regina King rn,” a fan wrote. “Give me rom-com love triangle with Regina King, Chris Evans and Brad Pitt, you cowards,” another wrote. “The writer in me started forming a script in my mind around Brad Pitt and Regina King,” another fan tweeted.

The writer in me started forming a script in my mind around Brad Pitt and Regina King. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fJlXQ8yXY9 — Yolanda Lewis (@TheLewisEffect) February 10, 2020

The internet writing a Romcom for Brad Pitt and Regina King rn. https://t.co/iv2artrvg1 pic.twitter.com/7oRwTKOV51 — Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) February 10, 2020

Someone immediately make a romantic comedy starring Regina King and Brad Pitt. POST HASTE! pic.twitter.com/tBlPOaveCH — N’Jeri Eaton (@njerieaton) February 10, 2020

And now, based on that congratulatory kiss she gave him, I want to see a sexy thriller starring Regina King and Brad Pitt as business rivals who have a torrid affair #Oscars — Sara Bibel (@deepsoap) February 10, 2020

Give me rom-com love triangle with Regina King, Chris Evans and Brad Pitt, you cowards. https://t.co/R1tfLuIbyA pic.twitter.com/aSA2AeoYfv — Baby Yoda’s Nanny (@lenetra806) February 10, 2020

Regina King just had 45 seconds with Brad Pitt that I’ll never have #Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/tPctG3qXTe — TopOfBlackness  (@TopOfBlackness) February 10, 2020

Yes I want to see Regina King and Brad Pitt in a movie ASAP... pic.twitter.com/nyLmqTkdef — Karen L (@IknwKaren) February 10, 2020

My favorite thing about award shows is fantasizing about the movies the different pairings could make. What’s this movie, starring Regina King and Brad Pitt, about? Who’s writing it? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oqo18GnqhX — Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) February 10, 2020

I need a rom com movie starring Brad Pitt and Regina King. #oscars — Bethany Hensel she/her (@bethanyhensel13) February 10, 2020

Yah on to something w/ this Brad Pitt and Regina King stunt. pic.twitter.com/88mfMN4fPx — High Priestess (@baylexo) February 10, 2020

