Brad Pitt’s relationship with Nicole Poturalski a ‘casual fling’? Duo hasn’t spoken since August: Report

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have reportedly broken up after just a few months of dating. A source recently said the relationship between the duo was nothing but a “casual fling.”

A source recently spoke out about Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski, calling their romance a “fling” and not a full-fledged relationship after rumours that the duo had gone their separate ways. “Brad hasn’t seen Nicole since August. It was never a relationship,” a source told People magazine. For the unversed, the pair were first linked in August after they were seen taking a romantic trip to France together. “They saw each other a few times and that’s it. You can’t call it a split, because they were never together in the first place. It was a casual fling and that’s it,” the source added.

Ever seen they were linked, fans flooded Nicole‘s Instagram with questions and comments, and she actually answered one question asked about Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt‘s ex. Well, the model posted a photo on her Instagram that had the caption, “Happy people don’t hate.” Someone responded to Nicole, “if so, then why you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl.”

Nicole saw the comment and took the time to respond by saying: “not hating anyone.

Before the news of the duo’s split broke, the 27-year-old model may have hinted at her crumbling relationship with the 56-year-old actor in a recent cryptic Instagram post as she wrote as her caption, "Hang in there just for a little bit longer..." Interestingly, Nicole is said to be in an open marriage with German restaurateur Roland Mary; who is a good acquaintance of Brad, for the past eight years. The couple also has a seven-year-old son named Emil.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski reportedly break up; Model hinted at crumbling relationship on Instagram?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×