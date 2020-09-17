Brad Pitt’s rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski says ‘not hating anyone’ amid claims of brawl with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt has been linked to German model Nicole Poturalski after they were photographed on a vacation together in the South of France, and now, she’s answering a question about his ex Angelina Jolie. Well, the 27-year-old model posted a photo on her Instagram that had the caption, “Happy people don't hate.”
A social media user responded to Nicole and said, “if so, then why do you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl.” Well, Nicole saw the comment and took the time to respond. Nicole chose to respond with a simple “not hating anyone.”
Meanwhile, if you haven’t seen, reports actually claim that Nicole is in an open marriage and her husband--German restaurateur Roland Mary has a connection to Brad. Nicole and Roland, 68, have reportedly been married for eight years and they share a seven-year-old son.
A source told the Daily Mail, “They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage.’ He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy.”
