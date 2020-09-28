  1. Home
Brad Pitt’s rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski stuns in black at Milan Fashion Week runway; See photos

Nicole Poturalski recently walked for Hugo Boss during Milan Fashion Week and stunned in a black minimal chic dress. Scroll down to see pictures of the model.
September 28, 2020
Brad Pitt’s rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski isn’t known for being a runway model, but she just made a rare appearance on the runway for Milan Fashion Week! The 27-year-old model, who is allegedly dating Brad Pitt, walked in the Boss fashion show on Friday (September 25) in Milan, Italy. Nicole was dressed in a black maxi dress with an oversized green bracelet and sandals. 

 

She took to Instagram after the show to rave about the experience. “Thank you @boss still dreaming about this perfect show! Thanks to the whole team,” she wrote. Nicole and Brad have been linked as a possible couple for the past year, despite her still being married. 

 

 

Recent reports have claimed that she is in an open marriage. Nicole and her husband Roland Mary, 68, have reportedly been married for eight years and they share a seven-year-old son. A source told the Daily Mail, “They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage.’ He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy.

 

Credits: Getty Images, Daily Mail

