Brad Pitt says THIS when quizzed about fans chanting his name; Find Out

Brad Pitt was interviewed by Access, when he was quizzed about the fans chanting his name in the background, the actor replies by saying that it is very sweet and kind. The Seven Years in Tibet actor Brad Pitt further adds that he doesn't pay much attention when he hears his name being called out loudly, but he says that the fans are very kind. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor also adds that he would like to meet his fans and sign some autographs. The Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival recently. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor reported stated during one of the stage interviews that from all the films that he passed on, one of them was The Matrix.

As per the reports in Collider, the Ad Astra actor Brad Pitt was in the running to essay the character of Neo. The role which Brad Pitt declined eventually went to the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actor Keanu Reeves. The Inglourious Basterds star revealed that makers of the film, The Matrix, Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski had offered the role to the actor. But, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor Brad Pitt revealed that the role of Neo was never really his, and it ultimately went to the right actor, which is Keanu Reeves.

Interestingly, the Legends of the Fall actor Brad Pitt mentioned that if there were a show on the films that he has passed on, then, it would require two nights. The latest edition of the Matrix film will hit the big screen on May 21, 2021. The film will be helmed by Lana Wachowski.

