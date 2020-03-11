Brad Pitt showers Jennifer Aniston with many gifts; Angelina Jolie's ex to start a family with Friend alum?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are allegedly back together. As per a new rumour, the rumoured couple is planning to start a family soon.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been tackling reunion rumours for over a year now. The actors, who parted ways in 2005, came under the same roof at Jen's 50th birthday last year. The duo fuelled speculations of reunion after they crossed paths at SAG Awards 2020 during the awards season. While Brad has assured fans that they are not romantically involved, tabloids paint a different picture. Sources close to the couple claim Brad and Jennifer have reunited as a couple.

A new report has now claimed that the Oscar-winner is showering Jen with several gifts. As per NW Magazine, as reported by IBTimmes, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has left the Friends alum in "shock" with the change in his behaviour. “Jen’s shocked at how much he’s changed. He’s the man she always wanted him to be. He just needed a little life experience first,” an insider claims to the magazine.

The grapevine added that the two stars are keen on starting a family together. “Now he has that under his belt, she can’t wait to start a family with him,” the source claims. The outlet adds Jennifer visions raising her children in the future. Apparently, the rumoured couple is adopting a baby and Jen's ex-husband Justin Theroux is allegedly confident the adoption will come through.

Despite having six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Knox, 11, Vivienne, 11 – Brad is excited to have a baby with Jen. “Brad has six kids already, but he’s so excited, you’d think this was his first bub. He never cared too much about blankets and dummies before, but he’s geeking out on all the options now. It’s really adorable,” the tipster claims.

While this an interesting scoop, we'd suggest you take it with a huge pinch of salt for Brad and Jen haven't addressed these rumours nor made any announcements about their reunion.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt skipped BAFTAs 2020 to be by his & Angelina Jolie's kids Zahara & Shiloh's side during their surgery

Read More