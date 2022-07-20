Brad Pitt shows off his leg tattoos in a skirt, joins Joey King and more for Bullet Train's Berlin premiere

Brad Pitt recently kicked off the promotions for his upcoming film Bullet Train and the actor has been serving looks during the same. At the film's Berlin premiere, the actor was joined by the rest of the cast members including Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry. Pitt stole the show with his unique look at the event.

Arriving at the red carpet premiere sporting a skirt, Brad was seen flaunting his leg tattoos and his tone calves. For the event, the 58-year-old actor turned up wearing a brown linen skirt which he paired with a matching brown jacket, black boots and a pink shirt. The actor looked beyond stylish in what can be deemed as the best look to don amid the ongoing heatwave in Europe.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Pitt's skirt showed off some of his leg tattoos which seemed to include a design of a rhinoceros face and also what seemed like a human skull. Prior to the red carpet premiere, Brad also attended a photocall in Paris where he stepped out his amazing summer attire consisting of a linen suit in a peach shade and an orange T-shirt.

As for his co-stars, Joey King was seen sporting a stunning look at the Berlin premiere she wore an all-black jumpsuit. As for Zazie Beetz, she was clicked wearing a shiny off-shoulder dress. Bullet Train has been one of the most anticipated films of the year ever since its first trailer was released. The David Leitch film promises amazing action along with a stellar star cast.

