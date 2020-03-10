Brad Pitt skipped BAFTAs 2020 to be by his & Angelina Jolie's kids Zahara & Shiloh's side during their surgery

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In a Time essay, Angelina Jolie revealed that her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently underwent surgeries. Brad Pitt was by his kids' side to offer his support and skipped the BAFTAs 2020, where he was awarded the Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

On the account of International Women's Day, Angelina Jolie penned a Time essay revealing that her daughters Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15 and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 13 underwent surgeries in 2020. "I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter, and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery," Angie shared while admiring her daughters' strength to overcome adversity and face their fears with resolute bravery.

While Angelina and Brad Pitt ended on less than amicable terms, when it comes to their children, the co-parents will always keep a united front. According to E! News, both parents were equally involved and there for their daughters in their procedures while also being focused on their well-being. "They were both concerned and loving parents that were by their kids' sides," a source shared with E!. Brad, who took home the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, skipped the BAFTAs 2020 so that he could be there for his girls.

"This is for my kids who colour everything I do. I adore you," Brad had earlier gushed about his children during his Oscar-winning acceptance speech. The 56-year-old actor definitely stands by his statement! On the other hand, during Zahara and Shiloh's surgeries, Angelina never left the hospital and was extremely sweet and child-like with her kids. The 44-year-old actress got down on her kids' level in order to make them feel comforted, as they healed.

The rest of the siblings - Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16 and twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11 - visited Zahara and Shiloh and were very patient and helpful as their sisters recovered. The Jolie-Pitt clan is indeed a close-knit family as they brought cards for the sisters and it was a big deal for them for which they all came together.

Zahara and Shiloh are in recovery mode and staying with their mother in LA, as they were recently spotted heading to the movies with Angie holding Shiloh's crutches.

