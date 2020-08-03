Brad Pitt sneaks into Angelina Jolie's home to secretly spend nights and Jennifer Aniston won't approve of it?

A new rumour is doing the rounds suggesting Brad Pitt has been sneaking into Angelina Jolie's home to spend nights with the ex-wife.

After rumours about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reuniting romantically and reports about the actor's growing closeness with Alia Shawkat, it has now been claimed that Brad and Angelina Jolie are spending the nights together. Lately, the paparazzi have spotted Brad frequently during the COVID-19 induced lockdown visiting Angie's Los Angeles home. Sources have informed numerous international publications that the former flames have left the bitterness of their relationship behind. However, a new report claims the exes might be spending nights during secretly.

If a New Idea report is to be believed, Brad is secretly sneaking into Angelina's home in the night and leaving the property in the wee hours. Apparently, the actor visited his ex-wife on July 28. "Word on the street is that he sneaks in via one of the entrances to her estate and leaves before sunrise. He would get away with it too, with everyone being none the wiser, if it weren’t for the sound of his engine roaring!” the grapevine claimed.

The insider claimed the pair is "seeking comfort" with each other during these trying times. “Angelina has been cooped up with their six kids and has been struggling. She and Brad only recently got back on talking terms and she began confiding in him. Even though those two have been through a lot of bad times over the past four years, I guess they found their chemistry was still there," the source claims.

The tipster also said that they meet a couple of times a week after the children have gone to sleep. While the older ones suspect something is going on, Angie is reportedly finding Brad in bed "very comforting." While these are some shocking claims, another dubious insider claims that the news of Brad and Angelina's hook up is not going to go down well with Jen. The source maintains that Brad has been "seeing" the Friends alum. "Jen would not be OK hearing about Brad hooking up with Angelina again. They bonded again over their mutual hatred for her, and Jen had even forgiven him for leaving her in 2005 for Ange," the source makes these jaw-dropping claims.

"She was starting to suspect they might have a real second shot here, though of course if it’s true that he’s sleeping with Angelina, that will be blown out of the water," the insider added. These statements come amid the reassurances from time-to-time that Jen and Brad have not reunited romantically.

Meanwhile, the grapevine says that though Brad and Angie are spending nights together, it is unlikely that Brangelina would reunite. An unnamed friend claims the two exes will "always be physically but not emotionally compatible." The insider alleges, "She would have hated the idea of him moving on, especially with Jen, and played her little violin for him. He’d fall for it to a point but Brad’s come a long way since the split; I don’t think he’d ever go back there for real.”

We'd suggest you take these eye-popping claims with a pinch of salt for last month, sources told Entertainment Tonight that the duo has no plans of reconciling. "Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids. They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future," the insider revealed.

Brad and Angelina are focusing on their children - Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. They want their children to be "healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents. It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way," the source said last month.

The actress also recently opened up about the reason behind parting ways from Brad. Check it out here: Angelina Jolie on divorce with Brad Pitt: It was the right decision for the well being of our six kids

Do you think Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie should reconcile? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

