Brad Pitt spends his 59th birthday with Indes de Ramon; 3 things to know about their rumoured romance

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been hitting the headlines for their rumoured romance and recently were also spotted spending time together on Pitt's birthday. The actor recently celebrated his 59th birthday and reports have suggested that they have been dating since a few months. On Sunday, People shared photos of the two arriving together.

Brad ringed in his birthday at a Hollywood eatery and on Sunday, the actor was seen arriving in the same car with Ramon and the two were even seen dressed casually. Previously, a People source maintained that the Oscar-winning actor "is really into" de Ramon, who announced her separation from her husband, The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, earlier this year.

Brad and Indes were 'cute and flirty' at his birthday party

As reported by People, things seem to be going well for Pitt and de Ramon who were seen having a good time together at the actor's party. A source informed the portal, "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a candle and the group sang happy birthday." The actor was reportedly in the "best mood" and the two were also apparently "cute and flirty" at the bash.

Ines de Ramon attended Babylon after-party

Pitt's birthday is not the only event that Brad and his rumoured girlfriend attended an event together. Previously, the jewellery designer also attended the Babylon premiere after-party. While the two did not make an official red carpet appearance together, though they did not walk the red carpet together. Afterwards, a fashion-industry source close to de Ramon told PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her, given he brought her to his premiere." De Ramon also reportedly finds the actor "very sweet."

Reports till now have suggested that Pitt and de Ramon have gotten close and have been on solo as well as group dates together. Previously, People also maintained that the Babylon star is comfortable and the two "are having fun together."