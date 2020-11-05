Brad Pitt spends time at Angelina Jolie's home days after news of Nicole Poturalski split surfaced

Brad Pitt reportedly visited Angelina Jolie's home where he spent about an hour and a half at the residence. The news about his visit came a week after news of his split with Nicole Poturalski made the headlines.

Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie have been on the crossroads since they filed for the divorce. The former couple landed in a custody battle in 2016 over their six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. While there have been a number of developments this year, Brad dropped jaws after the news of his romance with German model Nicole Poturalski. However, their romance was short-lived for the news of their break up made the headlines just last week.

Now, The Sun reports that Brad reportedly visited his ex-wife a few days after his splits reports made the headlines and spent over an hour and a half. The publication also revealed that Brad is "desperate for all the ugliness" of the custody battle to come to an end. Brad's biggest concern in the matter is to make some peace for the children, Angelina and his own sake.

The source also claims that Brad's greatest wish is for them to "resolve as much as possible outside of the courtroom." The grapevine adds that whatever the judge decides, the former flames will be "co-raising" the children together for the rest of their lives. “He’s willing to be the bigger person, and it’s a positive sign that he’s spending time with Angie again, for sure," the source added.

The development comes weeks after Angelina raised concerns about the judge presiding over their case. Weeks after the news, Angelina parted ways with her lawyer. Read all about it in the link below.

ALSO READ: Amid custody battle with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie parts ways with high priced divorce attorney Priya Sopori

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×