Brad Pitt spotted FIRST time outside ex Angelina Jolie's home since their split in 2016

Brad Pitt was seen exiting Angelina Jolie's gated USD 24 million home as the actors seem to be coming on common ground and working out their co-parenting terms.
14987 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2020 04:12 pm
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, since their split in 2016, have made headlines for various reasons. From ugly spats to their divorce battle, the couple's separation battled made a lot of noise. And ever since then, the former husband and wife have never been spotted together again. However, on Tuesday, Brad Pitt was seen outside Angelina Jolie's Los Angeles home riding away on his flashy motorcycle. This is the first time since 2016 that Brad has been spotted anywhere close to Angelina. 

According to Daily Mail's exclusive pictures, Brad was wearing a light green T-shirt, washed out denims and a pair of shades. His flashy bike and silver helmet were enough to catch the attention of onlookers who managed to snap Brad's shots. He was seen exiting Angelina Jolie's gated USD 24 million home as the actors seem to be coming on common ground and working out their co-parenting terms. 

Brad seems to spending much more time with their children, Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. Just recently, Angelina in an interview to Vogue, touched base upon her divorce to Brad. The actress revealed that parting ways with former husband Brad Pitt was the right decision. She also added that splitting with Brad was necessary for the well-being of their six children. 

Do you think Brad's appearance at Jolie's house is a step in the right direction? Let us know in the comments below.  

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

No one wants her. She can't move on.

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

I don't Believe anything she says ..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She destriyed the home, she played victim now she is angey at herself and probably want to have him back but the door is shut and she want him to be unhappy as well.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She is so fake

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jolie is such a two-faced fake. I hope he has he sense to never get back with her. And a bike like he's on where you constantly have to lean over, end up causing serious, painful back issues, Not a good ride

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She is not reliable

