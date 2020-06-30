Brad Pitt spotted FIRST time outside ex Angelina Jolie's home since their split in 2016

Brad Pitt was seen exiting Angelina Jolie's gated USD 24 million home as the actors seem to be coming on common ground and working out their co-parenting terms.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, since their split in 2016, have made headlines for various reasons. From ugly spats to their divorce battle, the couple's separation battled made a lot of noise. And ever since then, the former husband and wife have never been spotted together again. However, on Tuesday, Brad Pitt was seen outside Angelina Jolie's Los Angeles home riding away on his flashy motorcycle. This is the first time since 2016 that Brad has been spotted anywhere close to Angelina.

According to Daily Mail's exclusive pictures, Brad was wearing a light green T-shirt, washed out denims and a pair of shades. His flashy bike and silver helmet were enough to catch the attention of onlookers who managed to snap Brad's shots. He was seen exiting Angelina Jolie's gated USD 24 million home as the actors seem to be coming on common ground and working out their co-parenting terms.

Brad seems to spending much more time with their children, Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. Just recently, Angelina in an interview to Vogue, touched base upon her divorce to Brad. The actress revealed that parting ways with former husband Brad Pitt was the right decision. She also added that splitting with Brad was necessary for the well-being of their six children.

