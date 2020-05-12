Brad Pitt STRESSED by the awkward kissing photo with Lena Dunham; Actress reveals how he tackled the situation

Lena Dunham opened up about the awkward kissing photo with Brad Pitt and revealed how her Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star tackled the situation. Read on to know more.

Brad Pitt and Lena Dunham took the internet by storm in 2019 with a photographed of them sharing an embrace. The infamous picture, featuring the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-stars, instantly went viral on social media, and people thought it was very awkward. During her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lena finally set the record straight and opened up about the photo. She reflected on the speculation surrounding her friendship with the Hollywood superstar and stated that she would never force a kiss on him because she respects him too much.

In the picture, taken during their film’s premiere in London, she appeared to be kissing Pitt on the side of the mouth and it seemed like the two shared an awkward moment during. “I don't know if you remember there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us,” the actress recalled. “Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress...I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend,” she explained.

“Later that night because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me,” she added. The actress mentioned that she still has the ring and every time she wears it, something amazing happens with her. Sharing her experience about working with the Star, the actress said, “He's a truly kind person who can read the room. And I was super nervous because I was around so many idols of mine and he made me feel pretty cool."

