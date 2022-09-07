Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie's former company in a USD 250 million lawsuit over French winery

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie messy court battles continue as reports suggest that a new lawsuit has been filed against the actor by his ex-wife's former company. As reported by Page Six, a company founded by Jolie has filed a USD 250 million lawsuit against her ex-husband over taking control of the French winery that the duo had bought together.

The lawsuit claims that Brad and a gang of cronies launched a campaign to "seize control" of the French winery that they bought as a couple "in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings" and to "ensure… Jolie would never see a dime" of its vast profits. As reported by Page Six, the court papers filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles claimed that after the former couple bought the 1,300-acre estate in the South of France in 2008 and jointly invested tens of millions of dollars to improve it.

The lawsuit also claims that Pitt tried to use Jolie’s financial stake in the winery to force her to sign a "hush-clause" that would prevent her from revealing the circumstances that led to their divorce. It also alleges that Pitt squandered millions of the company’s money on "vanity projects" which includes a swimming pool worth millions.

The lawsuit has been filed by Nouvel, the company that Jolie had founded to retain her stake in the French winery and the one she recently sold to liquor giant Stoli. The court documents accuse Pitt of operating the winery without consulting Jolie after the duo's divorce.

