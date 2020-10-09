Brad Pitt SUED for USD 100,000 after woman claims actor wooed her for wedding amid Angelina Jolie legal fight

Brad Pitt is already tackling his custody battle with Angelina Jolie. Now the actor has yet another lawsuit to deal with. Brad has been sued for USD 100,000 after woman claims he wooed her for marriage.

Brad Pitt has landed in another legal trouble. The actor is already tackling the custody battle of his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The handsome hunk has now been sued for USD 100,000 by a Texas woman. Via Page Six, The Post reported that Kelli Christina, a health care CEO from Plano, claimed that she paid USD 40,000 for Brad to make five appearances at events arranged for his charity foundation, Make It Right Foundation. The woman also claimed that the duo developed a relationship that they discussed marriage as well.

According to Christina's complaint, Pitt allegedly approached Christina for the "purposes of raising funds for the Make It Right Foundation." The complaint added, "Kelli Christina was persuaded by Brad Pitt’s presentation of the allegedly meritorious cause. Plaintiff and Brad Pitt . . . entered into a business agreement with specific terms and conditions.” The woman claimed that "Pitt" cancelled at the last minute for every event with the assurance that he would appear “next time.” However, he still had the $40,000 appearance fee credited to his account. The actor's legal team has responded to claims and said that Kelli has been tricked by a scammer online who pretended to be Pitt.

The team filed a motion at a Texas court where they said that Brad had never dealt with Kelli and filed for the case to be dismissed. “Neither the Make It Right Entities nor Mr. Pitt entered into an agreement with Plaintiff,” the documents said. The pointed out that Kelli has communicated with an individual who was unlawfully posing as Brad. “By [Christina’s] own admissions, the communications she now alleges to have had with Mr. Pitt . . . were actually between Plaintiff and one or more individuals posing as, in Plaintiff’s words, ‘fake Brad Pitts’ and not in any way affiliated with the Make It Right Foundation," the filing read.

Kelli has dismissed the motion and said that she will fight it.

