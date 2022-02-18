Brad Pitt sues ex wife Angelina Jolie over business deal in the sale of her stake in French winery

Brad Pitt has now filed a new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie in relation to the sale of her stake in the French winery. The actor is suing Jolie over a business deal that she signed and alleges in his lawsuit that Angelina sold her interests in the company in October 2021 without his knowledge and denied him the right to consent to the sale.

According to reports, The Blast stated that Brad "claims that she sold her interest with the knowledge that the new owners would seek to control the business and undermine his own investment in the company that he helped develop." It further also states that Pitt claims that the sale "deprives him of the right to use the residence as his private home and also robs him of the ability to oversee the company that he helped create."

The former couple bought the said winery in 2008 and the duo were also married on the property in 2014. According to reports, as for their ongoing disputes, Pitt is suing for an unspecified amount in damages. Heis seeking for Jolie’s sale to be null and void.

It has been reported that the court documents relating to Pitt's new lawsuit also state that Jolie never sought consent and claim she intentionally hid details of her deal involving the sale of a stake in the winery. As part of the divorce proceedings, Jolie told a judge last year she had an interested Luxembourg-based buyer for her stake. Pitt reportedly gave consent to pursue the sale but needed to give the final go-ahead to the prospective buyer.

